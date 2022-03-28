ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, AL

Dothan man drowns in Lake Eufaula

By Seth Feiner
EUFAULA, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dothan man drowned in Lake Eufaula Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., police received a call from the Calhoun Drive area near Eufaula that a boat and its two passengers were in distress, Henry County Coroner Derek Wright confirmed.

A fishing boat was anchored near the shore of Calhoun Drive, on the Walter F. George Reservoir, also known as Lake Eufaula.

Wright says the wind and waves took over the boat, flipped it, and sank it. Both passengers in the boat were reportedly unable to swim.

Claude Williams, 59, of Dothan, drowned during the incident. The other person in the boat survived.

