ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

Both drivers killed in Caratoke Highway collision, child injured

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pZdI_0es2V0pk00

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – Both drivers involved in a crash on Caratoke Highway Friday have died and a child is seriously injured, North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed Monday.

The preliminary investigation determined that just after noon, a Chevy pickup collided with a Nissan, in the Point Harbor area of Currituck County.

The driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Kenneth Lucy of Emporia, and the driver of the Nissan, 73-year-old Rodney Minton of Manteo were both pronounced dead after the crash. A young child in the vehicle with Lucy was flown to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk.

The patrol spokesperson did not provide additional information on the child’s condition and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A WAVY TV crew responded to the crash Friday. A witness at the scene said the child that was injured is 4 years old.

Stay with WAVY News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

One killed, two injured in Highway 67 crash

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 67 in Clay County, according to the Arkansas State Police. Jessica Cruz, 37, of Portland, Indiana was a passenger in a 2008 Dodge Avenger going north on the...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manteo, NC
City
Point Harbor, NC
Currituck County, NC
Crime & Safety
Currituck County, NC
Accidents
County
Currituck County, NC
Fox News

Florida driver plows through preschool playground, killing 4-year-old girl, injuring child, troopers say

A 4-year-old girl is dead, and a 5-year-old girl is in serious condition after a driver plowed through a preschool playground in Florida on Wednesday. Kiara Morant, 18, was driving an SUV around 4:30 p.m. when she crashed into a fenced playground area where the two girls were playing at the Imagination Station Learning Center Preschool in Arcadia, about 90 miles southeast of Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
WYFF4.com

Driver killed and 2 injured in Upstate crash, troopers say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Spartanburg County. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Friday on N. Blackstock Road. They said the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Sedan traveled left of center, and then struck a Toyota sedan head-on.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Currituck#Caratoke Highway#Chevy#Children S Hospital#Wavy News
WAVY News 10

Mother of child shot in Yorktown charged, father arrested

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy shot in Yorktown has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse, after authorities charged the child’s father in connection to the shooting on Wednesday. Investigators say they found guns and ammunition, about 35 pounds of marijuana...
YORKTOWN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
L.A. Weekly

Male Driver Killed in Two-Car Collision on Main Street [San Diego, CA]

41-Year-Old Man Dies in Traffic Collision on Main Street. According to reports, the crash happened around 7:50 p.m., in the 3300 block of Main Street. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators say a man driving a westbound silver 2007 Saturn approached a red light at the Interstate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WAVY News 10

Man shot 2 on Garfield Drive in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after two men were shot Friday night on Garfield Drive in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, police say. On Monday morning, police announced the arrest of Sean P. Knight, 34, and finally acknowledged there was a shooting, after originally only calling it an “incident.” The Norfolk resident is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.
NORFOLK, VA
The Georgia Sun

Ride-share driver killed in collision with train

DULUTH — A ride-share driver was killed Thursday morning in a collision with a train in Duluth. According to the Duluth Police Department, police received a call regarding a collision between a vehicle and a train at 5:24 a.m. Witnesses told police the vehicle was stuck on the railroad...
DULUTH, GA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy