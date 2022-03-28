Both drivers killed in Caratoke Highway collision, child injured

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – Both drivers involved in a crash on Caratoke Highway Friday have died and a child is seriously injured, North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed Monday.

The preliminary investigation determined that just after noon, a Chevy pickup collided with a Nissan, in the Point Harbor area of Currituck County.

The driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Kenneth Lucy of Emporia, and the driver of the Nissan, 73-year-old Rodney Minton of Manteo were both pronounced dead after the crash. A young child in the vehicle with Lucy was flown to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk.

The patrol spokesperson did not provide additional information on the child’s condition and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A WAVY TV crew responded to the crash Friday. A witness at the scene said the child that was injured is 4 years old.

