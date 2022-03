Mark Zuckerberg has said that NFTs will be coming soon to Instagram.NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are pictures bought and sold using cryptocurrency with their receipt kept on the blockchain.Some have argued that it is the future for artists and musicians, but others have pointed out that they cause vast environmental harm in lieu of platforms simply paying creators more.“We’re working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term," the Facebook founder and Meta chief said at the SXSW conference in Texas."I’m not ready to kind of announce exactly what that’s going to be today. But over the next several...

