Broken Bow graduate Chloe Herman helped lead the Midland University women’s bowling team to a runner-up finish at the NAIA Women’s Bowling National Championships last week. Midland, located in Fremont, NE, fell to Savannah College of Art and Design, located in Savannah, GA, in the championship match. Midland advanced through the winner’s bracket to qualify for the championship match while Savannah had to come back through the consolation bracket. That meant Savannah had to win twice over Midland to claim the title. The opening best of five series saw Savannah edging Midland 3-2 winning the decisive 5th game 206-199. Savannah would then win the decisive best of five series 3-1. (*Information on championship match gathered from Midland University website)

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO