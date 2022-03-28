Your Letters: Weston TID deserves scrutiny

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Late in February, there was outrage regarding Wausau’s proposal for TIF (Tax Incremental Financing) that would have allowed the city to exceed the cap of 12% of the total equalized value of taxable property in the city for a new or amended Tax Increment District (TID). The Wausau Pilot and Review broke the story, and a citizen provided additional input on the situation in a letter to the editor a few days later.

In comparison, there has been much less attention paid to the situation with TID’s in the Village of Weston. According to the agenda packet from the January 10, 2022, Plan Commission meeting on Weston’s website, the equalized value in TID’s is now 29.7%. Keep in mind that TID’s divert tax revenues away from the general budget which funds schools, public safety, etc.

Questions or concerns with the TID situation in Weston? There is a special joint meeting between the Weston Board of Trustees and the Plan Commission this Tuesday, March 29, at 6:00 PM. Discussion on the Weston TID’s, including proposed project plan amendments, is on the agenda.

Be informed, Weston.

Tanya Riehle, Weston