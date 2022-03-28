ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

It's Time for EU Accession Talks With Western Balkans -German Chancellor

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Talks on Albania's and North Macedonia's accession to the European Union need to start as soon as possible...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

NATO warns China not to help Russia in Ukraine war

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - NATO worries China could support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the head of the Western military alliance said on Wednesday, adding the 30 member nations will discuss Beijing's role in the war Moscow is waging on its neighbour in Brussels on Thursday. "China has provided Russia...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EU at war over Russian sanctions: Germany and Italy are among nations trying to block more restrictions to protect their own economies despite pressure from Poland and Baltic states that are right on Putin's doorstep

Germany and Italy are among nations trying to block more Russian sanctions in a bid to protect their own economies, despite pressure from Poland and the Baltic states that are right on Putin's doorstep. The Russian President yesterday claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' are coming to an end...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russia's Putin Gets Chinese Backing to Stay in G20

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
AFP

In Greece, Russia sympathies die hard despite Ukraine war

When Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took the floor in a parliament debate on Ukraine this month, there was no doubt which side his government was taking in the conflict. Just a year ago, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was among the guests of honour in Athens celebrations of the bicentenary of the Greek 1821 revolution.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Balkans#Accession#Reuters#The European Union#Eu#Swedish
US News and World Report

EU Must Support Western Balkans Membership to Secure Peace - Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union must support the Western Balkan countries in their bid to join the bloc as soon as possible as part of its strategy to secure regional peace, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday. "In the European Council, determined as never before, we will agree...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Reuters

Germany's Scholz says Ukraine talks must lead to a ceasefire soon

ANKARA, March 14 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials and other diplomatic activity addressing the war in Ukraine but said the meetings must soon produce results that allow a ceasefire. "We have to make sure that results are achieved soon that will make...
POLITICS
KEYT

Borrell: EU to help Western Balkans’ war-affected economies

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief has said the bloc would support the Western Balkan countries to overcome the economic crisis caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine. EU official Josep Borrell was in Tirana, the Albanian capital, on Tuesday in the second stop of his regional tour. Borrell said again that “this is the moment … to anchor the Western Balkans firmly to the EU.” The 27-country bloc plans to commit its “financial and economic capacities to respond to a crisis.” It seeks to diversify the region’s energy supply, strengthen regional cooperation, build infrastructure and create jobs in the Western Balkans. Countries in the region are at different stages on the integration path into the bloc.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Western Europe leaders rebuff Ukraine fast-track EU membership appeal

Emmanuel Macron has led western European leaders in rebuffing appeals from Volodymyr Zelenskiy for fast-track EU membership for Ukraine despite the backing of eastern member states. At a summit in Versailles, the 27 EU countries acknowledged as one the “tectonic shift in European history” caused by Russia’s invasion of its...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Says Poland Destroying Relations With Expulsions, Vows Tough Response

(Reuters) - Russia accused Poland on Thursday of trying to destroy bilateral relations by expelling 45 of its diplomats, and said it would respond harshly. The Russian ambassador said Poland, which said on Wednesday it was expelling the diplomats on suspicion of working for Russian intelligence, had also blocked the embassy's bank accounts.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy