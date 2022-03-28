ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns hope Baker Mayfield situation ‘resolved soon’

 1 day ago

With new quarterback Deshaun Watson signed, the Cleveland Browns hope to cut ties with predecessor Baker Mayfield shortly.

That’s what head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday at the NFL’s annual meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.

“I think everyone understands the situation, and we’re hoping that it is resolved soon,” Stefanski said.

The Browns used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Mayfield and picked up his fifth-year option at $18.86 million last April. The size of his guaranteed contract could be holding up a trade.

After a subpar 2021 season, in which Mayfield attempted to play through shoulder, heel, knee and groin injuries, the Browns engineered a blockbuster trade for Watson, which included sending three first-round draft picks to Houston.

They already signed Jacoby Brissett to back up Watson.

“It’s a unique situation,” Stefanski said. “We’ve got to see how it plays out. I think of all of us would love an answer yesterday, but that’s not the reality of it.”

The 26-year-old Mayfield is 29-30 as a starter with a 61.6 percent completion percentage, 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns to go with 56 interceptions.

Mayfield had 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions with 3,563 yards in 2020, and totaled 17 touchdowns with 13 interceptions and 3,010 yards in 2021.

–Field Level Media

