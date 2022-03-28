ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CODA's Eugenio Derbez scoops Emilia Jones into his arms as the animated cast celebrate their big Oscars' win after bagging Best Film gong

The CODA cast were in unsurprisingly jubilant spirits as they celebrated their Best Film gong at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening.

Eugenio Derbez scooped his co-star Emilia Jones into his arms as they posed for a cast snap at the Governors Ball at The Dolby Theatre following the Oscars.

Eugenio, who plays Bernardo Villalobos in the film, and Emilia posed with Amy Forsyth, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, and Troy Kotsur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQZz5_0es2Ten100
Wahey! The CODA cast were in unsurprisingly jubilant spirits as they celebrated their Best Film gong at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening

Emilia, 20, looked sensational in a gold glitzy crop top, which she teamed with a matching floor-length skirt and a pair of chunky platform heels.

In another sweet snap, deaf actor Troy Kotsur who plays fisherman and patriarch Frank Rossi in the critically-acclaimed Apple film, posed alongside his on-screen wife Marlee Matlin, Jackie.

Troy, 53, was grinning from ear-to-ear which comes as no surprise following his Best Supporting Actor win, which marked the first time a deaf actor has won at the ceremony.

Marlee, who won a Best Actress Oscar in 1987 for Children of a Lesser God and became the first deaf person to win, pointed at her co-star in the snap as she referenced his successful night at the awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rB4Co_0es2Ten100
 Delighted: In another sweet snap, deaf actor Troy Kotsur who plays fisherman and patriarch Frank Rossi in the critically-acclaimed Apple film, posed alongside his on-screen wife Marlee Matlin, Jackie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOP8U_0es2Ten100
Party time! Eugenio Derbez scooped his co-star Emilia Jones into his arms as they posed for a cast snap at the Governors Ball at The Dolby Theatre following the Oscars

Coda - which won all three awards it was nominated for - also made history as it became the first ever film from a streaming service to win the highest honor which was a massive win for AppleTV+.

It beat out a very impressive field including: Belfast (Focus Features), Don't Look Up (Netflix), Drive My Car (Janus Films/Sideshow), Dune (Warner Bros), King Richard (Warner Bros), Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing), Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures), The Power Of The Dog (Netflix), and West Side Story (20th Century Studios).

The film is centered around a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) named Ruby (Emilia) who is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music by wanting to go to Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRTzw_0es2Ten100
Joyful: Marlee, who won a Best Actress Oscar in 1987 for Children of a Lesser God, pointed at her co-star in the snap as she referenced his successful night at the awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqWLH_0es2Ten100
Group: Ariana DeBose winner of the Actress in a Supporting Role award joined Troy and Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rR7g_0es2Ten100
I love you! The cast signed 'I love you' while posing for snaps

Troy became the first ever deaf male actor to earn an acting Oscar 35 years after his co-star Marlee Matlin made history as she became the first ever deaf actress to win an Oscar in 1987.

The 53-year-old Mesa, Arizona native earned Best Supporting Actor for his role in Coda at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night as he became the first ever male actor to win an Oscar.

He beat out heavy competition including: Ciaran Hinds - Belfast , Jesse Plemons - The Power Of The Dog, J.K Simmons - Being The Ricardos, and Kodi Smitt-McPhee - The Power Of The Dog.

The talented actor was obviously emotional as he began his acceptance speech saying via translator: 'This is amazing to be here on this journey. I cannot believe I'm here. Thank you so much to all the members of the academy for recognizing my work. It's really amazing that our film Coda Has reached out worldwide.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBM3m_0es2Ten100
Smiling: Ariana, Troy and Jessica beamed with delight following their wins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTv4Y_0es2Ten100
Delighted: Eugenio, Sian Heder, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant and Amy Forsyth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1Le9_0es2Ten100
Cast: (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Sian Heder, Amy Forsyth

Comments / 0

