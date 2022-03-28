This 996 911 on Cars and Bids is Affordable Sports Car Perfection

If you’ve been loving the hard-hitting Hemi V8-powered Dodge muscle cars, better go scoop up whatever you can while they’re still around. That’s right, the very thing I predicted last year and was told was just some crazy conspiracy theory has just been revealed by Stellantis. The French-Italian-American automaker last week unveiled the Hurricane, a twin-turbo inline-six engine which “delivers V8 levels of power” – or so they tell you. However, the company doesn’t even have the decency to just come right out and say no more Hemis will be put in Dodges, even though we all know that’s what this means.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO