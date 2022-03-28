ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 996 911 on Cars and Bids is Affordable Sports Car Perfection

By Braden Carlson
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
It’s no secret that the Porsche 911 is widely regarded as sports car perfection by auto enthusiasts worldwide. Unfortunately, they aren’t exactly easily attainable. The starting price of a brand new Porsche 911 is over $100,000. So, it only makes sense to explore the used market to get an affordable taste...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#Sports Car#Porsche Design#911
