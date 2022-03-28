Winter storm warning issued for Los Angeles County mountain communities

It may be spring, but a winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County Monday.

A storm that could bring heavy rain at times could also bring plenty of snow to the Los Angeles County mountains, including the cities of Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to a foot of snow could fall at elevations above 6,000 feet, while as much as 18 inches of snow is expected above 7,500 feet. The storm is also expected to bring windy conditions, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible in the impacted areas, and the strong winds could bring down trees or large branches in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone who must drive in the region's mountain areas were urged to bring an extra flashlight, food, and water in case of emergency.