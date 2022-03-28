ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

New collaboration, Pop Bubble Tea, set to open inside The Hop on Merrimon Avenue

By Kari Barrows
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bubble tea fans can rejoice, because a new collaboration in Asheville is set to take off soon!. Pop Bubble Tea, a new addition to Merrimon Square Shopping Center, is set to open sometime in the spring or summer of 2022 inside The Hop Ice Cream located at...

my40.tv

