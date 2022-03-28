New collaboration, Pop Bubble Tea, set to open inside The Hop on Merrimon Avenue

Throughout Asia, taro is a popular ingredient used in savory cooking, but it’s also featured in many Asian desserts. Growing up in Hong Kong, I saw taro frequently on dessert menus: in baked taro pudding, taro and sago soup, taro frozen yogurt, and, my personal favorite, taro bubble tea. The best bubble tea shops in Hong Kong make their taro bubble tea with fresh taro paste and add tender cubes of the cooked tuber to the bottom of the beverage. In North America, taro can be challenging to locate if you don’t live near an Asian or Hispanic grocery store. Most bubble tea shops I’ve been to make their taro bubble tea with taro powder, which is available to purchase online. Although taro and ube are not the same, including a touch of ube extract helps to add vanilla notes, brings out the earthiness of the taro, and also gives the beverage a vibrant purple hue.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO