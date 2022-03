AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian in South Austin before taking off in mid-March. According to a press release from the APD, the crash happened at around 12:26 a.m. on March 14. Officers were called to the 5600 block of West Gate Blvd. for a crash between a pedestrian and a car. That's near Stassney Lane.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO