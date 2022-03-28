ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

50 of the best movies directed by women

By Stacker.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio - While Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock has dominated the headlines, there were numerous other noteworthy stories to come out of the 2022 Oscars. ‘The Power of the Dog’ director Jane Campion took home two awards, including becoming just the third woman - after Kathryn Bigelow and Chloe...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

69K+

Followers

66K+

Posts

29M+

Views

Related
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guest Column: How Sidney Poitier Elevated the Careers of Black Stuntmen’s Association Members

The late Sidney Poitier was a Hollywood icon who took on film roles that broke racial barriers. But not many people know the part he played in changing another side of the entertainment industry for the better, making it fairer and more equitable for women and people of color still working in it to this day. At the Oscar ceremony this year, there no doubt will be heartfelt tributes to Poitier, and he is most deserving of every bit of that recognition. There’s another important tribute, however, that has yet to be bestowed by the Academy — one with which...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucrecia Martel
Person
Kathryn Bigelow
Person
Lotte Reiniger
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Mira Nair
Person
Agnès Varda
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Every child actor nominated for an Oscar and where they are now

In 1934 Shirley Temple, then six, was awarded the first ever Academy Juvenile Award, a separate prize created to recognise young actors’ capabilities separate from the main Oscar categories. But it was 16 year old Patty Duke’s win in 1963 for Best Supporting Actress that convinced the Academy that young actors could successfully compete against adults and the special awards were discontinued. Yet the number of child actors who have successfully landed a nomination – let alone an Oscar win – are few and far between. Since Duke’s victory, there have only been two young winners – Tatum O’Neal in...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Female Directors#Bbc Culture#Metacritic
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite for Black-and-White Short ‘Bleat’ — Watch Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Emma Stone has proven to be director Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Favourite” star. The Oscar winner teams up again with “The Favourite” auteur Lanthimos for the black-and-white short film “Bleat.” The film is the second work to be commissioned as part of the Greek National Opera and nonprofit NEON program “The Artist on the Composer.” French actor Damien Bonnard also stars. “Bleat” will have its world premiere May 6, accompanied by live music ensembles May 6–8 in Stavros Niarchos Hall at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Kallithea, Greece. Thodoros Mihopoulos serves as cinematographer of the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch Oscar-Winning Film ‘CODA’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. After making history at the 2022 SAG Awards for being the first film with a mostly deaf cast to win best cast, CODA took home Oscars for best picture, best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur and best adapted screenplay at the 94th Academy Awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: The 94th Academy Awards Were Already Bad, But Then They Got WorseOscars: 'CODA' and Apple...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

The Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix

Netflix is bursting at the seams with the very best (and the very worst) of genre movies, and the fantasy realm is no exception. Starting at the top, a handful of classics will press your nostalgia buttons, before you dip into a huge range of subgenres, including fantasy dramas, superhero actioners and horrific horrors.
MOVIES
KXLY

Dylan O’Brien backs Taylor Swift to direct movies

Dylan O’Brien thinks Taylor Swift would be a “wonderful” film director. The ‘Maze Runner’ actor starred opposite Sadie Sink in the 32-year-old singer’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ project last year and he was very impressed with the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker’s vision for the project and her “instincts” as a filmmaker.
CELEBRITIES
94.5 KATS

Sam Raimi Wants to Direct a ‘Batman’ Movie

Sam Raimi is a Marvel guy. He made three Spider-Man movies in the 2000s and now he’s back in the fold, making his first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But apparently, Raimi is secretly also a DC guy, and what he really wants to make is ... a Batman movie.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

10 Best Movie Characters With No Names

What’s in a name, you ask? Research and logic, filmmakers would say! Naming a character in a movie takes a lot of effort and moviemakers make sure that the characters they develop for their films leave a lasting impression on the audiences’ minds; and that these characters are remembered for a very long time. On the contrary, there are certain filmmakers that do not believe in naming their characters so that they intrigue the viewers even more.
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
69K+
Followers
66K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy