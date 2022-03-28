French election: A really simple guide

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian official say Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to strengthen their partnership in view of China’s growing footprint in the region. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ties with China are expected to figure prominently in their discussions on Saturday. Japan has announced financial sanctions to isolate Russia, including export controls on semiconductors and other high-tech products. But India has refrained from taking sides and abstained from voting against Russia at the U.N. or criticizing President Vladimir Putin. India and Japan, along with the U.S. and Australia, are members of “the Quad” alliance that is grappling with China’s military maneuvering in the region.

