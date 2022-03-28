ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

French election: A really simple guide

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters in France go to the polls in April to elect a president for the next five years. The election is likely to go to two rounds. Emmanuel Macron, the current president, is aiming to win a second term. The candidates. There are 12 candidates, eight men and four...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
François Hollande
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Yannick Jadot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Immigration Policy#Opinion Polls#French#Bbc News Voters#Republicans#France Unbowed#Greens#The Socialist Party
Reuters

Putin's power must be destroyed, German economy minister says

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin's power to be reduced and ultimately destroyed. "We should do everything we can to reduce Putin's power and, in the end, to destroy it," Habeck, who is also German vice chancellor, told ARD television.
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Russia's Putin Gets Chinese Backing to Stay in G20

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

Russia must adhere to U.N. Charter, say UK and India

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia must adhere to the United Nations Charter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a call on Tuesday, according to a readout provided by Johnson's office. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a rift between India, which imports...
POLITICS
KEYT

Japanese PM to visit India to build Indo-Pacific partnership

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian official say Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to strengthen their partnership in view of China’s growing footprint in the region. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ties with China are expected to figure prominently in their discussions on Saturday. Japan has announced financial sanctions to isolate Russia, including export controls on semiconductors and other high-tech products. But India has refrained from taking sides and abstained from voting against Russia at the U.N. or criticizing President Vladimir Putin. India and Japan, along with the U.S. and Australia, are members of “the Quad” alliance that is grappling with China’s military maneuvering in the region.
WORLD
International Business Times

Russia's Ambassador To Indonesia Says Putin Plans To Attend G20 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a G20 summit in Indonesia later this year, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia said on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions by some G20 members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy