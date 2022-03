Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said last month that the men and women buried at Arlington National Cemetery are why “you should stand your ass up” for the National Anthem. “I believe that Arlington National Cemetery – have you been? If you haven’t: go. If you’ve been: go twice. Go again. I believe that Arlington National Cemetery contains 400,000 reasons why you should stand your ass up for the National Anthem,” Kennedy said during his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida last month.

