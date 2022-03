YK Osiris wants to pay for the funeral of a 14-year-old boy who died this week after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, Florida. The Jacksonville native took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to reach out to his followers for help in contacting the family of Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death while on the Orlando Free Fall drop tower at Orlando’s ICON Park on Thursday night.

