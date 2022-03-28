ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeker County, MN

Avian influenza detected in two Minnesota counties Friday

myklgr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAvian influenza has been detected in three Minnesota Counties, two of them on Friday. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, samples from a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County and...

www.myklgr.com

Comments / 1

