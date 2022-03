The Memphis Grizzlies (53-23) hit the court as 6.5-point favorites against the San Antonio Spurs (31-44) on March 30, 2022. The over/under for the game is 231. In their last game, the Grizzlies got a team-high 22 points from Desmond Bane on the way to a 123-95 victory against the Warriors on Monday. They were favored by 9.5 points and covered the spread, and the teams combined to score 218 points to go under the 221.5 point total. In their last game, the Spurs got a team-high 33 points from Dejounte Murray on the way to a 123-120 victory against the Rockets on Monday. They were favored by 9.5 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to score 243 points to hit the over on the 233 point total.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO