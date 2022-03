PLAYA VISTA – The LA Clippers practiced for the third time in the last week, and Paul George is slowly inching towards a return to the lineup, per Tyronn Lue. Paul George participated in 5-on-5 basketball on Sunday, a week after he first participated in 4-on-4 limited contact practice with the coaching staff. George had been ramping up over the last few weeks, and this is just another step in his return to the court.

