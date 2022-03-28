ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Redistricting continues as MGA draws new congressional map

By Amanda Engel
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpUN8_0es2RSMR00

The Maryland General Assembly will be introducing a newly drawn congressional map after a judge found the one enacted in December unconstitutional .

A new map has been drawn and was introduced in the Senate Monday evening.

Senate Bill 1012 was referred directly to committee for a hearing Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The map that passed during December's special session took months of meetings and work sessions.

The new map now is up on the General Assembly's website.

About an hour and a half before the House was scheduled to reconvene, Speaker Adrienne Jones posted a tweet about the joint-hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The House only briefly mentioned redistricting on Monday, when the joint committee hearing time was announced and a delegate asked a procedural question about the bill not having been introduced in the House chamber.

The Delegate was told that this will be a bill that will originate in the Senate and that is the bill that will be taken up.

The Senate convened Monday evening and the redistricting map bill was read across the chamber floor, after which it was available to the public.

A court review hearing of the map will take place on Friday, April 1st at 9am.

In the meantime, the House Republican Caucus is calling for the maps that an independent commission recommended last November .

The GOP has continuously accused Maryland Democrats of redrawing the last maps "under the dark cloak of legislative privilege.”

Below is a joint statement they sent Monday to Jones.

Delegate Jason Buckel, a member of the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, told WMAR-2 News in the hours before the Senate was scheduled to reconvene that he hadn't seen the new map and that he was not a part of the drawing of the new map.

"I am concerned," he said, adding that "it's unfortunate.. we still don't have congressional and legislative districts [as election campaigns continue]."

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

23K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Town Square LIVE News

House to consider changes to redistricted maps

The House of Representatives will consider a bill Thursday to make changes to the district boundaries agreed upon during the redistricting process last year. Redistricting occurs after the national census every ten years and redraws House and Senate districts to reflect population changes.  The General Assembly finalized new district maps in late October, just days before a self-imposed deadline of ... Read More
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mga#Senate Bill#Redistricting#The General Assembly#House#Senbillferg#Congressional
POLITICO

Joe Manchin's leadership PAC gave $10,000 to Lisa Murkowski's reelection campaign in February, records show.

"This jobs and supply chains legislation will help lower costs. Let us have bipartisan cooperation on this bill." Desperately seeking agreement: Schumer said it's disappointing that a "small band of Republicans are determined to stand in the way of quick action" on the legislation. He promised to continue to pursue an agreement in the coming days to speed Senate consideration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

House GOP blocks recreational marijuana sales from beginning this year

A House of Delegates subcommittee Monday voted down legislation that would have allowed recreational marijuana sales to begin this September. The bill, which had passed the Democratic-controlled Senate last week, died on a party line vote, with Republicans opposing. “I think this is a bigger issue than we can correct in two weeks’ time,” said […] The post House GOP blocks recreational marijuana sales from beginning this year appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The Alabama Senate race is becoming a headache for Trump — again

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities. ... The WHO says Russia has attacked 43 Ukrainian health facilities. ... President Biden speaks with China’s Xi. ... N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu will veto the state's new congressional map. ... And No. 2 seed Kentucky goes down in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
eenews.net

Committee sets vote on Jackson Supreme Court nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to convene today to discuss Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, but the panel is expected to delay a final vote until next week. None of the committee’s Republican members are expected to support Jackson’s nomination to a lifetime appointment to the nation’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Jackson Promised Fair Hearing as GOP Fumes Over Kavanaugh (1)

She would be the first Black woman justice in court’s history. Durbin says confirmation will ‘give inspiration to millions’. made history Monday, appearing before a Senate panel on her nomination to be the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court as Republicans vowed to question her thoroughly and Democrats said she will offer a valuable new perspective.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy