Greeneville, TN

Wildlife officials relocate 500-pound bear caught near Tennessee school

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A large black bear caught roaming near a Tennessee University was captured and relocated by wildlife officials working with the Greeneville Fire Department.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted photos to Facebook showing the massive bear after it had been tranquilized. In the post, officers said the bear had become very comfortable taking food from local homes, and because of an increase in activity and property damage, they decided to remove it from the area.

The bear had been living near the Tusculum University campus in Greeneville, CNN reported.

Photos shared by the Greeneville Fire Department on Facebook show more of the sedated bear, even a closeup of its giant paws.

TWRA officers said the bear is 500 pounds, which makes it large for the species. According to the agency, adult bears weigh between 125 and 600 pounds.

Reports of nuisance bears getting to close to property or causing damage tend to rise in the spring as bears wake from their hibernation, CNN reported.

TWRA said anyone who sees a bear at close range should yell and shout to try to scare it away, and if that doesn’t work, to throw rocks or small objects while continuing to yell. Wildlife officials say never to run from a black bear because it could trigger their instinct to chase.

