Kennewick, WA

Kennewick School District is holding community open houses for their EP&O levy

By Sigmund Seroka NBC Right Now
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick School District is holding community open houses to discuss their Replacement Educational Programs & Operations levy that did not pass on February 8th. KSD is inviting the public to come...

