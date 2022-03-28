Alton churches plan cantatas

ALTON — Two musical events are planned in April by Alton churches.

The combined choirs of the First Presbyterian Church in Alton and the Mainstreet United Methodist Church will present a choral cantata at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the First Presbyterian Church of Alton at the corner of Alby and 4th streets in Alton.

A reception will follow.

The musical program will again be presented at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 10, at Mainstreet United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St., in Alton.

The program also will feature dramatic readings and a chamber orchestra. Participants are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food items for the Alton Crisis Food Center.