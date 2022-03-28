ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alton churches plan cantatas

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago

ALTON — Two musical events are planned in April by Alton churches.

The combined choirs of the First Presbyterian Church in Alton and the Mainstreet United Methodist Church will present a choral cantata at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the First Presbyterian Church of Alton at the corner of Alby and 4th streets in Alton.

A reception will follow.

The musical program will again be presented at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 10, at Mainstreet United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St., in Alton.

The program also will feature dramatic readings and a chamber orchestra. Participants are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food items for the Alton Crisis Food Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Check out more stories from
The Telegraph
The Telegraph

2K+

Followers

924

Posts

336K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Brainerd Dispatch

Church News

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, has three worship services planned. On Wednesday, March 16, there will be a mid-week Lenten worship service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Bob Rusert preaching and Pastor Hans Anderson assisting with the Holden Evening Prayer litany. A soup supper will be served at 5 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.
BRAINERD, MN
WVNews

On Target Church plans Easter celebration

THORNTON — Last Easter, the congregation of On Target Church was feeling blessed to have a new — though unfinished — church. This Easter, parishioners will celebrate in a finished church that includes room to grow. Two years ago, Pastor Gary Weaver and his wife, Melissa, began...
THORNTON, WV
The Saginaw News

Hemlock church group plans drive-thru food giveaway

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, MI — A church’s outreach program will host a drive-thru food giveaway next month. God’s Helping Hands of Hemlock and Merrill will unload food to visitors from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, in the parking lot of Zion Lutheran Church, 17927 Dice in Richland Township.
HEMLOCK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Alton, IL
The Telegraph

New Alton jewelry store opens in familiar site

ALTON - Reiniger Jewelers will celebrate the grand opening of its Alton store at 1633 Washington Ave. Thursday, March 31, through Saturday, April 2. Reiniger Jewelers is a third generation family owned and operated business begun in 1918. Owner Paul Reiniger has followed in his grandfather's and father's footsteps, while furthering his education from Gem City College in Quincy and earning certificates from the Gemological Institutes of America.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Kooliverse Couture Night planned Thursday in Alton

ALTON - Enter the Kooliverse. Kooliverse Couture Night 3, presented by artist Michael Snider, is a night of art, fashion and music every fourth Thursday of the month, and it's that time again, at The Conservatory, 554 E. Broadway, in Alton.  Join guest artist Mark Blood, and fashion guests CyRen Sohngs of Glamtrashzodiac and Niki Busler of Once Upon A Design in a celebration of creative expression. Doors open at 6 p.m.
ALTON, IL
Shropshire Star

Plans to transform redundant church into community hub approved

Plans to bring a redundant church near Presteigne back to the heart of a community, have been given the green light by planners. Last year Norton Community Trust submitted both change of use and listed building consent planning applications to turn Grade II listed St Andrew’s Church, in Norton, into a “community hub”.
RELIGION
The Telegraph

Geranium sale set in Alton

ALTON — The Alton Community Service League is selling geraniums from the Market Basket. Prices are $7 for 5.5-inch Red, Pink and Salmon Geraniums and $30 for 10 inch Pink, Red and Salmon Geraniums.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cantata
The Telegraph

Centerstone plans virtual open house

ALTON – Centerstone will host free virtual Flourish Open House webinar noon to 1 p.m. on April 5. The webinar will help participants gain a better understanding of the services Centerstone offers families through the Flourish program, which serves families through building parenting skills and supports.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton sets food truck rules

ALTON - Aldermen on Wednesday adopted ordinances regulating food trucks, vendors and parks. Alton's new food truck park, Flock, has announced it will open in early May at 210 Ridge St. between Broadway and Landmarks Boulevard adjacent to the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will be operated by Laura and Matt Windisch; the site will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday's hours and menu will focus on brunch. Alton Mayor David Goins said the park will be a great addition to the city. "It will really clean up our front door of downtown for people coming of the bridge," he said. "It will be a nice place for people to gather."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Rock Spring Creek work advances

ALTON - Work continues this week on a drainage project involving Rock Spring Creek in Alton. Workers from RCS Construction on Tuesday were working in the creek on a drainage improvement project for the city. The work is a continuation of Phase 2 of the Safe Routes to School Project, which includes improving stormwater drainage along Rock Springs Drive from College Avenue to Memorial Drive. The work began on March 14. As part of the project, Rock Spring Drive is closed to all traffic from College Avenue to Edwards Street.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Telegraph

Saturn Cats reuniting at 3rd Chute

ALTON - The Saturn Cats will be reuniting at the 3rd Chute Bar and Grill, 2204 Fosterburg Road, in Alton 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, March 26. The band consists of members Steve Hall, Scott Buschman, Steve Kyle, Troy Fleming, Kevin Kalka, Steve Kidd and Bob Taylor. Their sound is described as a point in the sonic void between the sludgy riffs of The Melvins, the  guitar harmonies of Smashing Pumpkins, and the back beat pop rock groove of The Cars. Their last performance was in 2014, when thy announced they were going to a take a hiatus from playing shows.
ALTON, IL
WRDW-TV

Golf Classic held to raise money for local organizations

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost 200 golfers arrived in town for the Triple Crown Golf Classic, and organizers say it’s a tournament record. It’s not just about the sport but also about supporting two local organizations. Michael Hall put together a team with his friends. He’s been to...
AIKEN, SC
Shropshire Star

Choirboy’s hidden note found in church pew 125 years on

The message from 13-year-old William Elliott was discovered during restoration work in Sunderland. A hidden message from an orphanage choirboy pleading not to be forgotten has been found after it lay undisturbed in a church pew for 125 years. The letter by 13-year-old William Elliott was written on August 11...
RELIGION
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
924
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy