WATCH: Reba McEntire Performs ‘Somehow You Do’ From ‘Four Good Days’ at 2022 Oscars

By Suzanne Halliburton
 1 day ago
An ageless Reba McEntire, backed by a band of all-star musicians, performed at the Oscars Sunday. She was there to sing the theme from the movie Four Good Days.

And the song “Somehow You Do” was so on-brand for Reba. The song was about staring down obstacles and overcoming them. And it went brilliantly about a movie that told the story of a 32-year-old woman battling substance abuse with the help of her mother. Mila Kunis and Glenn Close starred in the movie.

Diane Warren, who worked with McEntire in the past, wrote the song. It was her fifth straight Oscars nomination and 13th overall.

So who performed with Reba? They weren’t country musicians, but it hardly mattered. Blink 182’s Travis Barker played the drums, while Kevin Jonas was on guitar. Sheila E also contributed on percussion, with Robert Randolph on pedal steel. Here’s how Rolling Stone described the performance: “Reba and Travis Barker: the crossover we never knew we needed.”

The audience inside the theater gave it all a standing ovation.

And McEntire looked glorious. She was wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana gown with a metallic banded waist. Earlier in the evening, she walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theater wearing a shimmery forest green gown. Country divas need their outfit changes. Former CSI: Miami star Rex Linn, McEntire’s boyfriend of two years, was her plus-one. The two flashed the Hook ’em Horns sign. Linn is a very vocal fan of the University of Texas.

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Variety loved the look, tweeting: “Reba McEntire dazzles on the Oscars red carpet.” (She definitely dazzled).

This Wasn’t the First Time Reba McEntire Rocked the Oscars

This was the second time for Reba McEntire to perform at the Oscars. Her first time was in 1991. She performed days after one of the most traumatic events of her life. Days earlier, a plane crash killed eight members of her band and crew. But McEntire got through her performance. She sang “I’m Checkin’ Out.” That was the theme from Postcards from the Edge. Meryl Streep sang it in the movie, which was loosely based on the life of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

McEntire’s song didn’t win the Oscar. Rather, the Academy Award went to Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas. They sang the theme from the James Bond movie No Time to Die. All the nominees were terrific. Beyonce opened the show with her performance of “Be Alive,” from King Richard. She sang from a tennis court in Compton. The movie told the story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis champion Venus and Serena Williams. Will Smith, as Richard Williams, won the Oscar for Best Actor.

Although McEntire’s song didn’t win, her fans were thrilled with the performance.”WE’RE ALL CRYING,” wrote one Reba fan. And it was ALL CAPS because of love for the queen.

Another wrote: “Gorgeous as ever Reba!”

