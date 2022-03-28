ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Snow Squall Warning issued for Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Juniata by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 11:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blair; Centre; Clearfield; Dauphin; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Perry; Snyder The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northeastern Blair County in central Pennsylvania Centre County in central...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Cumberland, Elk, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 14:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Cumberland; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Perry; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Union HEAVY SNOW HAZARDS...A fast moving area of heavy snow creating brief reductions in visibility less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 333 PM EDT, an area of heavy snow over Central PA was quickly moving northeast. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE State College, Lewistown, Huntingdon, Bellefonte, Philipsburg, McConnellsburg, Mifflintown, Park Forest Village, Woodward, Boalsburg, Keating, Pleasant Gap, Lamar, Mount Union, Stormstown, Lemont, Burnham, Zion, Belleville and Houserville. * For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Woodland and Jersey Shore exits, specifically from mile markers 125 to 185. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 175 to 214. Interstate 99 from mile markers 57 to 85.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dauphin, Northumberland, Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dauphin; Northumberland; Schuylkill The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Columbia County in central Pennsylvania * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Slabtown to near Marshallton to Lykens, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bloomsburg, Pottsville, Shamokin, Shenandoah, St. Clair, Mount Carmel, Minersville, Mahanoy City, Frackville, Kulpmont, Ashland, Mcadoo, Elysburg, Pine Grove, Fairview-Ferndale, Port Carbon, Lykens, Tremont, Catawissa and Girardville. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Mifflinville and Nescopek exits, specifically from mile markers 243 to 247. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 97 to 139. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 05:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. For dense fog safety information, visit weather.gov/fog. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Union; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ice accumulations could produce some damage to trees and power lines. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Iosco, Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Crawford; Iosco; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, with areas of freezing rain early this morning. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Miami, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in west central Ohio Southern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Englewood, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dayton, Huber Heights, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Tipp City, West Milton, Clayton, Union, Brookville, Phillipsburg, Casstown, Ludlow Falls, Ginghamsburg, Phoneton, Northview, Pyrmont, Dayton International Airport and Garland. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 18 and 34. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 62 and 73. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Centre, Southern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 00:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Centre; Southern Centre A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL CENTRE COUNTY THROUGH 115 AM EDT At 1224 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near State College, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include State College, Bellefonte, Park Forest Village, Pleasant Gap, Stormstown, Lemont, Zion, Houserville, Milesburg, Blanchard, Rebersburg, Madisonburg, Julian, Monument, Bald Eagle State Park, Howard, Unionville, Orviston, University Park Airport and Pennsylvania State University. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Albany, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 223 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Buford, or 19 miles southeast of Laramie, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 322 and 339. Locations impacted include Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Vedauwoo, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Yellow Pine Campground and Pumpkin Vine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-29 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Saturday. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River from Spencer to Hazleton. Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel. .Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks has caused lowland flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest on the Wabash is south of Lafayette, while the crest on the White is north of Elliston. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Elliston. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, County Road 100 N leading to Shawnee Field floods. High water affecting other roads near the White River in Greene County also. Extensive flooding of river bottomlands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 07:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montour; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; York PATCHY DENSE FOG AND LOW VISIBILITY EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility below one-half mile in spots. Conditions will improve with fog dissipation expected by mid morning. Be prepared for locally hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. The fog will impact the early morning commute and result in increased travel times. Motorists are reminded to use low beam headlights and keep a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hale, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hale; Perry The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Perry County in central Alabama Southeastern Hale County in west central Alabama * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 843 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Newbern, or 8 miles south of Greensboro, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Newbern, Heiberger, Morgan Springs, Cedarville, Laneville, Folsom and Ellards. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Patrick The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 1129 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Airy, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Ararat Cana Pine Ridge Toast and White Plains. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Greene; Washington TORNADO WATCH 67 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA ALLEGHENY GREENE WASHINGTON IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA BEAVER IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA MARION MONONGALIA WETZEL IN THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA BROOKE HANCOCK MARSHALL OHIO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALIQUIPPA, AMBRIDGE, BEAVER FALLS, CANONSBURG, FAIRMONT, FOLLANSBEE, MONACA, MORGANTOWN, MOUNDSVILLE, NEW MARTINSVILLE, PITTSBURGH METRO AREA, WASHINGTON, WAYNESBURG, WEIRTON, WELLSBURG, AND WHEELING.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avery, Burke, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Avery; Burke; Caldwell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Southeastern Avery County in western North Carolina North central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 738 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Newland, or 7 miles southeast of B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Blowing Rock In Caldwell County, Edgemont, Globe, Collettsville, Patterson, Upton, Jonas Ridge, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather and Grandfather Mountain State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; De Kalb; Delaware; Fayette; Franklin; Henry; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Noble; Randolph; Rush; Steuben; Union; Wayne; Wells; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ALLEN BLACKFORD DELAWARE DE KALB FAYETTE FRANKLIN HENRY HUNTINGTON JAY LAGRANGE NOBLE RANDOLPH RUSH STEUBEN UNION WAYNE WELLS WHITLEY
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 9 AM CDT. Target Area: Attala The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Kosciusko affecting Attala County. Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yockanookany River Near Kosciusko. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water approaches the Natchez Trace Parkway south of Kosciusko. Water floods lowlands along the reach of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Yockanookany River Kosciusko 15.0 14.2 Wed 7 pm CDT 14.9 13.1 11.9
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. .Ongoing rises continue on the Red River of the North. At the sites where the Flood Warnings are cancelled, crests have already occurred and rivers will continue to fall. For the Red River, Wahpeton has crested with other sites further north continuing to rise. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, North of Oslo Highway 220 and 317 typically overtop. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 30.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 30.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND

