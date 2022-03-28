ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauregard Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avery, Burke, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Avery; Burke; Caldwell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Southeastern Avery County in western North Carolina North central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 738 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Newland, or 7 miles southeast of B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Blowing Rock In Caldwell County, Edgemont, Globe, Collettsville, Patterson, Upton, Jonas Ridge, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather and Grandfather Mountain State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-29 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Saturday. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River from Spencer to Hazleton. Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel. .Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks has caused lowland flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest on the Wabash is south of Lafayette, while the crest on the White is north of Elliston. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Elliston. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, County Road 100 N leading to Shawnee Field floods. High water affecting other roads near the White River in Greene County also. Extensive flooding of river bottomlands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
County
Beauregard Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
KTAL

Biggest concern from upcoming storms could be heavy rain

Update: The very latest runs of two different high-resolution models show the expected line of storms Monday night could stall somewhere in our area and leave a swath of rainfall totals over SIX inches. (see map below) Flash Flooding could become a concern if this develops. The rain will be heaviest Monday night into very early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 23:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf; Holmes; Jackson; Walton; Washington TORNADO WATCH 65 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAY CALHOUN ESCAMBIA GULF HOLMES JACKSON OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA WALTON WASHINGTON
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Shelby County in west central Ohio Northern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 339 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pleasant Hill, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Troy, Piqua, Covington, Pleasant Hill, Fletcher, Lockington, Farrington and Ballou. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 71 and 87. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
#Flood#Calcasieu River#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 515 AM CDT. Target Area: La Crosse; Trempealeau The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse zones. Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...flooding is possible. For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...From late Friday night to late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Marengo TORNADO WATCH 64 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA MARENGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DEMOPOLIS AND LINDEN.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTY At 955 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbiana, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chelsea, Wilsonville, Westover, Highland Lakes, Mount Laurel, Oak Mountain State Park and Gaston Steam Plant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Farm ground along east bank begins to flood. At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall to 14.9 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 16.9 Thu 7 PM 16.3 15.6 15.2 Cresting
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hale FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following county, Hale. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. This will cause continued flooding of creeks, streams, and low lying areas across Hale County through the remainder of the evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Greensboro, Moundville, Akron, Newbern, Greensboro Municipal Airport, Sawyerville, Wedgeworth, Evansville, Harper Hill, Havana, Cedarville, Wateroak, Moundville Airport, Phipps, Elliots Creek and Laneville.
HALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND CLAY AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES IN NC * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WIND...Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent or lower this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fayette, Franklin, Noble, Steuben, Union, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Noble; Steuben; Union; Wayne; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ALLEN BLACKFORD DELAWARE DE KALB FAYETTE FRANKLIN HENRY HUNTINGTON JAY LAGRANGE NOBLE RANDOLPH RUSH STEUBEN UNION WAYNE WELLS WHITLEY
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; De Kalb; Delaware; Fayette; Franklin; Henry; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Noble; Randolph; Rush; Steuben; Union; Wayne; Wells; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ALLEN BLACKFORD DELAWARE DE KALB FAYETTE FRANKLIN HENRY HUNTINGTON JAY LAGRANGE NOBLE RANDOLPH RUSH STEUBEN UNION WAYNE WELLS WHITLEY
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Patrick The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 1129 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Airy, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Ararat Cana Pine Ridge Toast and White Plains. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

