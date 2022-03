Decentralized computing and storage network that doesn't rely on any central authority is a better solution. Centralized services like AWS are vulnerable to outages, and as the world increasingly moves towards decentralized applications, these services will become increasingly irrelevant. Aleph.im is built on the blockchain and uses a distributed storage system that allows users to store files and data in a secure and secure manner. The network will make it possible to run serverless code in a decentralized way, making it possible for projects to further decentralize their stack. This is a critically important development for blockchain ecosystems.

