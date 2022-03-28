ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Six U.S. Navy Aircraft, 240 Support Personnel to Deploy to Germany Pentagon

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Monday said it would be sending six naval aircraft to Germany,...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 416

VP Trixie Harris
1d ago

Looks like DumBiden and his merry band of Dumpocraps got their WAR ! Their much needed diversionary bright shiny object to distract from all their unmitigated domestic disasters!

Reply(23)
83
Lamont Sible Jr
1d ago

Biden wants to get the US into a war, so people will forget about runaway inflation, gas prices and his failed economy.

Reply(13)
91
Richard Chamadias
1d ago

we are going to war. not only is this moron destroying our country, he's going to get us in war over oil.

Reply(91)
140
Related
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s how America can launch nukes in minutes; as Putin nuclear saber rattles

— News on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to “special combat readiness” status rightly caught the attention of the world. No one really knows what that means. To hear the leader of a country with the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons (Russia – 1,458 deployed vs. USA – 1389 deployed) talk about putting his nuclear forces on “special combat readiness” status is jarring. Not since the Cold War have people really thought about the specter of nuclear war. In response to Putin’s announcement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Putin’s move “irresponsible” and “dangerous rhetoric.”
MILITARY
Vice

Russia Is Now Claiming the US Trained Birds to Deliver Ukrainian Bioweapons

Two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, the general consensus appears to be that the Kremlin has lost the information war. That call is likely very premature at best, but it’s clear the Russian government’s efforts to convince its own citizens that Ukraine is the aggressor, and that the Kremlin is justified in bombing a sovereign nation, are becoming increasingly desperate.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage

This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above. Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion. Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv. The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line. Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the...
MILITARY
Shropshire Star

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Vladimir Putin has said its strategic nuclear weapons forces are on high alert, prompting fears over what could happen next. Vladimir Putin put Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons forces on high alert on Sunday, prompting fears over what could happen next in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian...
POLITICS
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says US declared ‘total war’ on it

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the U.S. and other western nations have declared “total war” against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “A real hybrid war, total war was declared on us,” Lavrov said, as the Associated Press reported. Hybrid warfare refers to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

The U.S. flies its F-35s in full stealth mode near Belarus

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that its F-35s flew over Eastern Europe and even carried out refueling missions in the area, days after the beginning of the Russian invasion. Following the Russian invasion, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies have declared that they will not send their troops to war in Ukraine. However, that isn't stopping them from being prepared should the situation escalate into a bigger war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

