Six U.S. Navy Aircraft, 240 Support Personnel to Deploy to Germany Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Monday said it would be sending six naval aircraft to Germany,...www.usnews.com
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Monday said it would be sending six naval aircraft to Germany,...www.usnews.com
Looks like DumBiden and his merry band of Dumpocraps got their WAR ! Their much needed diversionary bright shiny object to distract from all their unmitigated domestic disasters!
Biden wants to get the US into a war, so people will forget about runaway inflation, gas prices and his failed economy.
we are going to war. not only is this moron destroying our country, he's going to get us in war over oil.
Comments / 416