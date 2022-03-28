Black News Channel Shuts Down 2 Years After Going Live

Just beyond the walls of the Happiest Place on Earth, a lot of people are currently miserable. Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would penalize schoolteachers for acknowledging the existence of gay people during class, is on its way to the state Senate with backing from Governor Ron DeSantis, inciting outrage among the LGBTQ community and its many allies. Last week, for instance, students all over Florida staged a walkout to protest the bill that’s purportedly designed to protect them. Considering that one of the most visible and powerful corporations in history runs several theme parks in Florida, many of the bill’s critics have looked to the Walt Disney Company to publicly denounce it.

