Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has struck a deal that would see the New Democrat Party support his Liberal minority government until 2025, according to reports.The momentous agreement, which was originally reported by Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper, will see the left-wing NDP prop up the Liberal minority government on the promise of delivering on climate and health policies near to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s heart through to 2025.“I’ve thought long and hard about this,” the prime minister said while speaking to reporters outside parliament early Tuesday morning.“What this means is that during this uncertain time the government can...

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO