Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.

Southgate will field almost an entire different starting line-up for the clash as he confirmed that he wants to keep the entire squad involved.

Luke Shaw is expected to retain his place as Southgate could make as many as 10 changes elsewhere in his starting XI - handing a number of players the chance to impress.

Emile Smith-Rowe missed out through injury on Saturday and could come off the bench in the clash.

Ahead of the game, Southgate confirmed: 'We'll make changes. We think that's the right thing to do.

'We want to keep all of the squad involved. I think that has been a strength for us.

'Players who come in and perform well at the level need to feel that we've got the confidence in them to go into any game.

'We're also at a stage of the season where their load is heavy and we've got to make sure we try and navigate that in the best way possible.'

GOALKEEPER - Nick Pope

The Burnley shot-stopper could be handed his chance to shine and give Jordan Pickford a rest.

It would be a good opportunity for Pope considering most wouldn't expect him to be boarding the plan for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Most are expecting Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone to be the top three choices with Dean Henderson and Pope on the fringes.

CENTRE-BACK - Harry Maguire

The Manchester United captain has struggled this season and comes under intense scrutiny. He was an unused substitute in the Switzerland win, but is expected to be given the nod.

Regardless of his club form, Maguire has been a key part of Southgate's squad, playing a huge role in both the 2018 World Cup and 2020 Euros.

He has 41 caps to his name and has found the net seven times.

CENTRE-BACK - Conor Coady

Used to playing as the central centre-back in a back-three, this fixture should be tailor-made for the Wolves defender.

Unlikely to get a chance to shine in a back four but can stake a claim for a place in a three with a strong showing against the Ivory Coast.

CENTRE-BACK - Tyrone Mings

John Stones looked set to start at centre back but an injury has put paid to that, allowing Tyrone Mings the opportunity to slot in defence.

Mings has played 16 times for England and is desperate to stay in sufficient form at Aston Villa to make Southgate's squad for the World Cup later this year.

He'll get his chance to reaffirm that on Tuesday night now too.

RIGHT WING-BACK - James Ward-Prowse

The Southampton ace could be deployed in a slightly unique role to give him a chance to show he wants to be on the plane to Qatar.

The Three Lions are without the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier in this squad.

Saints team-mate Kyle Walker-Peters was given the nod for the Switzerland win, but Southgate could experiment in this clash.

CENTRE MIDFIELD - Declan Rice

West Ham star Declan Rice came off the bench to replace Conor Gallagher on Saturday, but will be expected to play from the off this time round.

The 23-year-old could even be wearing the armband with Harry Kane expected to be given a rest.

Southgate said: '[Rice] is right amongst [group of potential captains] despite his age.

'What I have seen this season is the confidence that he has gained from his experience last summer.

CENTRE MIDFIELD - Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is another you'd expect to be on the plane, especially given his constant improvement at club level Borussia Dortmund, and he has even taken to international football very quickly.

The 18-year-old remains on the fringes at present and will be looking to push his way into Southgate's thoughts further before they head off to the tournament.

Kalvin Phillips is out injured and it's almost an ideal chance for him to play alongside Rice in hope of that becoming the future partnership.

LEFT WING-BACK - Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is expected to remain in the starting line-up unlike the rest of Saturday's starting XI after netting one of the goals.

The Manchester United left-back seems to perform superbly for the Three Lions and unless Southgate opts to hand Crystal Palace youngster Tyrick Mitchell a go then Shaw will stay put.

Shaw seems to have stamped his mark as a starter under Southgate since Euro 2020, especially with Ben Chilwell suffering such injury set-backs.

RIGHT FORWARD - Raheem Sterling

Sterling should return to the starting XI after missing out on Saturday, although he did come on in the 62nd minute to replace Kyle Walker-Peters.

At just the age of 27, Sterling has already got 72 caps to his name, and 18 goals along the way.

After a slow start to the season, the forward has been impressive in a fiercely competitive City side, scoring 14 times in 35 appearances.

STRIKER - Ollie Watkins

Harry Kane is expected to be rested for this friendly, therefore Ollie Watkins will be starting from the off.

The Aston Villa man has had a mixed season so far, picking up just seven goals, but after Tammy Abraham pulled out of the squad he was called upon.

Watkins came off the bench in the 89th minute to replace Kane and now arguably has his chance to put himself in Southgate's plans.

LEFT FORWARD - Jack Grealish

£100million man Jack Grealish will potentially start from the off after replacing Mason Mount in the 62nd minute at Wembley on Saturday.

Grealish hasn't had the season perhaps most might have expected as he has struggled to find the net and with a few injuries.

The former Aston Villa star has just four goals in 29 appearances this campaign.