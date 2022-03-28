ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
615 Saturday – 3/26/22

By Melissa Summitt
lightning100.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know Casey was in an Opryland commercial as a kid? Well, he was, and he tells us all about it on this week’s episode of 615 Saturday. You’ll also hear tracks from BadCulture, Transistor, Caroline Spence, Stephen...

lightning100.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Country Singer Brad Martin Dies at 48

Country music singer Brad Martin dies at age 48. It’s reported that he died on Friday. No cause of death has been released. Now, the singer grew up in Ohio and had influences upon his own music from the likes of Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Years before Brad Martin dies, the singer signed a deal with Epic Records back in 2000. He had a debut album in 2002 titled Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel. It achieved some success and hit the No. 34 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Kenny Rogers only did this once during his amazing career

Kenny Rogers was one of the top country music vocalists of all time, one who also landed several hits on the pop charts. Yet, the singer — well known for tunes as “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me” and “Through the Years” — was also pretty handy at gospel music. Although, sadly, Rogers didn’t record all that much of it during his career.
MUSIC
The Boot

Bobbie Nelson — Willie Nelson’s Sister and Family Band Member — Dead at 91

Bobbie Nelson, pianist and singer in the Willie Nelson Family band, died Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, the Nelson family's publicist confirms. She was 91. "Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place," a statement about Bobbie from her family reads. "She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time."
goodhousekeeping.com

See Dolly Parton Stun in Not One But Four Dazzling Outfits at the ACM Awards

Country music icon Dolly Parton flexed her hosting skills at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. It's been over two decades since Dolly last hosted, and her return to the stage had fans in a frenzy. She shared hosting duties with rising stars Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. The 76-year-old made not one, but four different outfit changes throughout the night, and they're all winners in our book.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Country music star Jeff Carson dead at 58

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58. Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Announces Upcoming Blues Album, ‘Rich White Honky Blues’

Bocephus sings the Blues. Of course, a new album announcement might seem a bit strange just days after your wife of 31 years passes away, and Williams thought about pushing to back, however the Williams family came to conclusion that, “music offers solace in the most difficult times.” And with that being said, Hank Williams Jr. has officially announced his next album, Rich White Honky Blues, and for this upcoming project, Hank is strippin’ it down and taking it all […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Announces Upcoming Blues Album, ‘Rich White Honky Blues’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
UPI News

Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, ZZ Top set for Outlaw music festival tour

March 21 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson & Family will be headlining the Outlaw Musical Festival tour starting in June alongside a rotating list of country music stars. Nelson will be joined by the likes of The Avett Brothers, ZZ Top, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and more, on select dates.
MUSIC
The Boot

Jamey Johnson Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry by Bill Anderson

Jamey Johnson will be the next inductee into the Grand Ole Opry. An esteemed vocalist and songwriting mainstay, Johnson got his invite on Saturday night (March 19) during a writers round at the Opry that also featured the legendary likes of Buddy Cannon and Whisperin' Bill Anderson. Anderson, who is...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Tim McGraw: ‘Hope Is What We Have To Hold On To, Ukraine’

Tim McGraw was so touched by a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl singing her country’s national anthem that he shared a video clip of the performance with his millions of Instagram followers. Tim captioned the video clip, “Hope, hope is what we have to hold on to Ukraine. Amelia Anisovych, age...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Against The Wind” By The Highwaymen

Today for the Whiskey Riff Song of the Week, we have a cover from the Highwaymen of Bob Seger’s classic “Against the Wind.”. Of course, the Highwaymen is the country supergroup consisting of country music’s most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. They covered the song in 1985 for their first studio album, Highwayman.
MUSIC
NJ.com

Is SNL new tonight? Who is hosting? (3/26/22)

When is the next new episode of SNL? Who will host?. There is no new episode of “Saturday Night Live” on March 26, 2022. However, SNL’s Twitter account has announced the next slate of episodes and their respective hosts through the month of April. The next new...
TV & VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ Ties Luke Combs And Shania Twain For Most Weeks At Number 1

Another record in the books. Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album saw groundbreaking success last year, and it’s showing no signs of stopping. After being released in early 2021, Dangerous: The Double Album became the best-selling album of 2021 (in any genre), the only country album to ever spend its first 10 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and broke pretty much every streaming record in the book.
MUSIC

