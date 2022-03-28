ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boyfriend calls 911 to report killing woman over vape cartridge, Utah police say

By Don Sweeney
Bradenton Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA dispute over a broken vape cartridge on Saturday, March 26, led to the death of a woman, Utah police told news outlets. A 27-year-old man called 911 to report that he’d killed his girlfriend and “needed to be taken in,”...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
YourCentralValley.com

Woman kidnapped by ex-boyfriend in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a woman was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend Monday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 11:00 a.m, officers responded to the area of Fresno and Tyler streets after it was reported that a woman was possibly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, an […]
FRESNO, CA
Shine My Crown

‘Black Lives Matter’ Condemns Police After 15-Year-Old Black Girl Is Strip-searched at School: ‘Children Are Being Traumatized in Spaces That Should Be Safe’

The London Metropolitan Police have come under fire under they strip-searched a 15-year-old Black student at her school. The incident took place at her school in Hackney, East London. “Child Q” was accused by a teacher of having marijuana in her possession. The teacher reported her and police then strip-searched her without an appropriate adult being present or her mother being contacted.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Cartridge#Kstu
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman, 24, Arrested, Accused Of Killing Her Boyfriend During Drug Deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is now in jail and facing homicide charges after a man was found shot dead in McKees Rocks. According to police paperwork, 24-year-old Brook Lank is accused of killing her boyfriend after she said they got into an altercation. Allegheny County police found 22-year-old Anthony Lofton dead along Derby Alley around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams) Detectives said Lank told them it all started Saturday night. She said Lofton threatened her with a gun, and then he took her rental car. Lank said they went to make a drug deal in McKeesport and got into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
The Independent

SC deputies shoot and kill man, saying he fought officers

A South Carolina sheriff is defending the fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can't be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations.The remarks by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott came Sunday amid an outcry over the Saturday shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed in Columbia after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence.“We can’t expect these deputies to go out here and be killed," Lott told reporters. “They have to protect themselves. And that’s what this deputy did yesterday....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
11Alive

Fight over bowling ball ends with woman shot, killed, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — A woman is dead after police said an argument over a bowling ball ended in gunfire in southwest Atlanta Thursday night. Atlanta Police Department said Friday afternoon they did detain one person in connection with the case and said she is cooperating. They said she is not a suspect at this time. Earlier in the day, police did not release the name of another person suspected in the shooting, but urged for him to step forward.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy