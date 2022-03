The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has withdrawn a pair of proposals related to CDL testing. In a notice published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, March 9, the FMCSA pulled back a proposal that would have allowed a third-party skills test examiner to be the same person who provided skills training. In a separate notice also published on March 9, the agency withdrew a proposal that would have allowed CDL applicants to take knowledge tests in a state other than the applicant’s home state.

