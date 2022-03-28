ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

FLOTUS Jill Biden touches down in Kern County

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yx935_0es2ONjJ00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The First Lady of the United States touched down at Meadows Field Airport around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Jill Biden is headed to Keene, Calif., to give remarks at Villa La Paz during the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) naturalization ceremony with USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou in observance of César Chávez Day at 10 a.m.

The 31 citizenship candidates being welcomed at Monday’s ceremony are from nine nations: Egypt, El Salvador, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Yemen, Peru, Russia and Israel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX21News.com

Jill Biden attends DNC fundraiser in 2-day Denver visit

DENVER (KDVR) — First lady Jill Biden arrived for a two-day visit to Denver on Friday and attended a private fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee. The fundraiser was held at Clayton Members Club & Hotel, with the media pool present for remarks from 6:45 p.m. until about 7:05 p.m.
DENVER, CO
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Keene, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
SFGate

Gas prices are already over $8 a gallon in at least one California town

Prices in the town of Mendocino, CA, were above $8 per gallon on the morning of Tuesday, March 8. 2022. (Photo courtesy of Edward Thomas) As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, prices at the pump are exploding across the United States. The national average for a gallon of gas hit $4.17 on Tuesday; that's 55 cents more than a week ago, AAA said.
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
YourCentralValley.com

The new COVID-19 variant is now in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The stealth Omicron COVID-19 variant is already present in the Central Valley, according to local health departments. So far, the health department in Fresno County recorded 28 Omicron BA.2 cases and Madera County reported four cases. “There is good news and potentially bad news here,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flotus#El Salvador#Villa La Paz#Uscis#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Is Governor Gavin Newsom to blame for California’s high gas prices?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s most influential Republican lawmakers gathered in Rosedale this morning to talk about oil. They were all unified around one message: ramp up oil production domestically, especially in Kern County. “Ever since Gavin Newsom has become governor…. more than a 1,000 permits sit on his desk. So what does that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
Country
Egypt
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy