FLOTUS Jill Biden touches down in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The First Lady of the United States touched down at Meadows Field Airport around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Jill Biden is headed to Keene, Calif., to give remarks at Villa La Paz during the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) naturalization ceremony with USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou in observance of César Chávez Day at 10 a.m.

The 31 citizenship candidates being welcomed at Monday’s ceremony are from nine nations: Egypt, El Salvador, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Yemen, Peru, Russia and Israel.

