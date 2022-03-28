ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

This Week in Pittsburgh History: An Alligator in the Sewer System?

By Richard Cook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before the advent of social media, April Fool’s jokes were only shared by word-of-mouth, occasionally in print or on the radio. When it came to April Fool’s pranks, KDKA Radio’s John Cigna was a master. On one April...

CBS Pittsburgh

Deer Jumping To Their Deaths From An Overpass In Elk County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than two dozen deer have jumped to their deaths in a small town in Elk County just outside the Allegheny National Forest. People who live in the area say the deer wander out onto an overpass before getting spooked and jumping off. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Area residents want PennDOT to put up a fence to try and prevent the deer from jumping. PennDOT hopes to come up with a solution in the next few weeks.
ELK COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Humanities festival talk explores Pittsburgh's 'alternative history'

Think you know all there is to know about Pittsburgh? Author Ed Simon is betting that you don’t. He’ll be talking about his nonfiction book, “An Alternative History of Pittsburgh,” at noon March 26 in the Trust Arts Education Center in downtown Pittsburgh, to open the two-day Core Conversations series presented as part of the Pittsburgh Humanities Festival.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Carnegie Museum Of Natural History Begins ‘Lights Out Pittsburgh’ Campaign

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday began the Spring 2022 “Lights Out Pittsburgh” Campaign. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History said it’s a way to help migrating birds. Advocates with the “BirdSafe Pittsburgh” program are asking building owners and managers to turn off lights in tall buildings during peak migration hours, which is midnight to 6:00 a.m. Artificial lights can throw off a bird’s flight and can be dangerous. You can learn more about BirdSafe Pittsburgh on the Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Issues Consumer Alert For Sinful Sweets’ Downtown Pittsburgh Location

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A consumer alert has been issued for a popular downtown chocolate company. The alert was posted by the Allegheny County Health Department on Thursday, March 24. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The Health Department says the business had committed several violations, including the areas of cleaning and sanitation, waste and refuse storage, and that there was active pest infestation. In the latest report from Health Department inspectors, bags of trash were observed in the hallway of the business, dead mice were seen on sticky traps and on the floor, and a roof was seen leaking over a prep area, among other violations. The Health Department will provide an update on its website once the consumer alert has been lifted. Click here for more information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Game Commission Finds Oldest Recorded Female Turkey

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission recorded the oldest female turkey ever found in the state. “It’s usually frowned upon to mention a lady’s age. But when you discover the OLDEST female turkey ever recorded in Pennsylvania, it’s something to celebrate!” the Game Commission wrote on Facebook. The commission said it captured a hen who was approximately 12.5 years old. If a hen even reaches her first birthday, the commission said she usually has 1 to 3 more years left. The hen was previously captured and tagged as an adult in 2012 and most recently in February in Clearfield County. She still seemed healthy so she was fitted with a GPS tracker so the Game Commission can keep monitoring her. The commission said it has banded more than 700 turkeys so far this winter, which gives data helpful to monitoring and managing the wild turkey population.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Catches Record-Breaking 51-Pound Muskellunge In West Virginia

By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A record-setting fish was caught in West Virginia over the weekend. Lucas King of Burnsville caught a record muskellunge on Saturday, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said in a release. The record-setting fish, which was released, was 55.0625 inches long and weighed 51 pounds. The previous record musky was nearly 50 pounds and 54 inches long. King was fishing from a public access site from the bank of the Little Kanawha River in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County. He used a 6-inch glide bait to catch the musky.
Wichita Eagle

Alligator on bottom of pool brings swim team practice to a halt at Florida school

Alligators are notorious in Florida for showing up in the darnedest places, but one demonstrated real chutzpah days ago when it took over the school’s eight-lane, 25-meter competition pool just as the swim team was about to practice. It happened Friday, March 11, at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida,...
ANIMALS
PennLive.com

Pa.’s most traveled ‘structurally deficient’ bridge? Report reveals answer, where Keystone State ranks in bridges needing repair

Pennsylvania’s infrastructure made national news back on Jan. 28 for all the wrong reasons when Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed. It was a scary scene that occurred during the early morning commute and involved a city bus and several cars. Luckily, there were no fatalities, but the event was an eye-opener that reinforced issues not just in the Keystone State, but around the country, when it comes to bridge upkeep. And, reportedly, more than 224,000 bridges in the country are in need of repair. Of those, 43,600 are considered “structurally deficient.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Community Policy