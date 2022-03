U.S. stocks finished higher Monday, with the S&P 500 index and Dow industrials both booking a third straight session of gains as investors monitored potentially positive developments ahead of Russia and Ukraine talks in Turkey on Tuesday. The Financial Times reported on Monday that Russia no longer will demand that Ukraine be "denazified," a claim Russian President Vladimir Putin used to justify his invasion, in ceasefire talks. The Dow.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO