Video shows panic buying as Shanghai to enter lockdown

 1 day ago

Videos posted to social media Sunday show chaotic scenes erupting in Shanghai after authorities announced part of the city would enter a large-scale lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19. CNN's Steven Jiang reports.

