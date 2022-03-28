Video shows panic buying as Shanghai to enter lockdown

Related
Shanghai rules out full lockdown despite sharp rise in Covid cases
Shanghai has recorded a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, but officials have ruled out a full lockdown over the damage it would do to the economy. Millions of Chinese in affected areas have been subjected to city-wide lockdowns by an Omicron-led outbreak that has sent daily case counts creeping ever-higher, though they remain insignificant compared with other countries.
BBC
Shanghai Covid: China announces largest city-wide lockdown
China has announced its biggest city-wide lockdown since the Covid outbreak began more than two years ago. The city of Shanghai will be locked down in two stages over nine days while authorities carry out Covid-19 testing. The important financial hub has battled a new wave of infections for nearly...
Mutant Omicron strain is killing 280 people a DAY in Hong Kong - and it's already in Australia
A new Omicron mutation has made Hong Kong the deadliest place on earth for Covid - and the rogue strain has already been detected in Australia. Hong Kong has been ravaged by the virus since mid-February when deaths soared from just 224 to 2287 within weeks. Omicron killed 280 people...
Ukrainian woman whose village was stormed by Russian troops says they wore her clothes, stole money, and drunkenly shot off her husband's leg
The woman told CNN that two of the Russian troops who ransacked her home later admitted they did not support Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
WNCT
Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash
BEIJING (AP) — The second “black box” from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 was found Sunday, raising hopes that it might shed light on why the passenger plane nosedived into a remote mountainous area in southern China last week, killing all 132 people on board. Firefighters taking...
Shanghai warns against 'panic' as Covid cases mount
Shanghai authorities on Wednesday called for calm as worried citizens swamped online grocery platforms to stock up on food over fears of impending lockdowns in a city struggling to halt a Covid spike. "Everyone who used to buy offline is now buying online, so demand has indeed surged," said Chen Ying, spokeswoman for online grocery platform Dingdong Maicai.
British Base jumper dies after cliff jump in south of France
A British Base jumper has died after his parachute failed to open in time during a cliff jump while on holiday with friends in the south of France. The 34-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at Grenoble university hospital after Tuesday’s accident, according to the Dauphiné Libéré newspaper.
Hong Kong plans to review COVID restrictions on Monday as cases ease
HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Sunday she plans to review COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, just days after acknowledging that many people in the global financial hub were "losing patience" with the city's coronavirus policies. The Chinese-ruled city has some of the most...
Tesla to pause production at Shanghai ‘Gigafactory’ amid COVID lockdown: report
Tesla Inc. will pause production at its Shanghai “Gigafactory” this week amid a COVID-19 lockdown in the city, according to a new report. Bloomberg News on Sunday reported Tesla’s facility will suspend production for at least one day, starting Monday. The report said it was unclear if the pause will extend for more days, and that employees there have not been told yet.
NBC New York
Hunt for MoMA Stabber Enters 3rd Day as Harrowing Video Shows Reception Desk Leap
The search continued Monday for a former Museum of Modern Art member police say stabbed two employees when he was denied entry into the Manhattan facility over the weekend. Gary Cabana, a 60-year-old former member of the museum, is the man police say they're looking for in connection with Saturday's attack.
BBC
Hong Kong: Briton accused of jeopardising China's security
A British national living in the UK has been accused by police in Hong Kong of jeopardising China's national security and told he faces three years in jail. Benedict Rogers runs Hong Kong Watch, a charity which campaigns for human rights in the former British colony. But he has been...
Time Out Global
6 Hong Kong restaurants named in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022
The 10th edition of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list and awards was revealed on Tuesday, March 29, via a live award show broadcast, where six Hong Kong restaurants made it onto the prestigious list. The announcement aired with simultaneous live events in Bangkok, Macau, and Tokyo, making it the first time since 2019 that the restaurant community got a chance to witness the awards ceremony in a live event.
F1 boss Max Mosley ‘found with fatal gunshot wound after learning he had terminal cancer’
Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter,...
No survivors found among 132 people in China plane crash, Chinese state media says
The crash of the Boeing 737-800, operated by China Eastern Airlines, sparked a fire large enough to be seen on NASA satellite images.
CNN+ launches with help of original CNN anchors
On the day of CNN+'s launch, original CNN anchors Dave Walker and Lois Hart join Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources Daily to talk about CNN's new chapter. For more from Reliable Sources Daily subscribe to CNN+.
Tale of two cities as Shanghai goes into slow-motion lockdown
At home in Pudong district, on reduced pay and playing computer games to lift the gloom, 25-year-old Chinese engineer Terry is in the locked-down half of Shanghai. Like many others, Terry has gone onto a lower pay rate while his office is closed.
First on CNN: Graphic video shows extensive destruction in Irpin
Video taken by a Ukrainian non-governmental organization shows the full extent of the devastation left in the western Kyiv suburb of Irpin after Ukrainian forces pushed Russian troops out.
CNBC
Australia confirms journalist Cheng Lei will face Chinese court
Australia's foreign minister on Saturday confirmed that Cheng Lei, an Australian journalist who has been detained in China for 19 months over state secrets accusations, will face court next week. Cheng, who worked as a television anchor for Chinese state media before being detained in 2020, was formally arrested a...
U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for India
March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department eased government COVID-19 travel ratings for India and some other countries on Monday. The CDC said had changed its COVID-19 travel recommendation for India to "Level 1: Low" from "Level 3: High," which urges...
