2 named Nursing Students of the Month at North Platte CC

Ronda S. Weber of Cozad, Nebraska passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the age of 64. Ronda was born May 27, 1957 in Omaha, Nebraska to Charles and Lavern (Wiggins) Hoselton. She graduated from Cozad High School where she met her husband, Carroll Weber. They went on to have two children, James and Heidi, and became surrogate parents to many others. Ronda was a hard worker, loved to sing, quilt, and brought sunshine to all the lives she touched. She was slow to anger, fast to forgive and faster to love. Her smile could light up a room and her laughter was contagious. Ronda is survived by her husband Carroll, her children, James and his wife Elisabeth, Heidi and her partner Brad, and her surrogate children and grandchildren, Chris and Rachel Roush, and their two children Caitlin and Cammille, and Edwin and Tina Rodriguez and their children, James, Johnna, Belinda, Michael, Evelyn, Adalia, Casca.

COZAD, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO