North Platte, NE

2 named Nursing Students of the Month at North Platte CC

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 1 day ago
Ann Marie Baker and Nicole Rauch have been named Nursing Students of the Month for March at North Platte Community College. Baker is a first-year nursing student at NPCC, and Rauch is in her second year. Both were nominated for the recognition by their nursing instructors and classmates. Ann...

Huron Daily Tribune

Owendale-Gagetown School names students of the month for March

The focus for Owen-Gage’s students of the month for March is being a “Critical, Creative Thinker." A student who is a critical, creative thinker identifies problems, collects information, and organizes, compares and contrasts data. The student also forms opinions, develops strategies to solve problems, and evaluates their conclusion. The following students have been chosen: Silas Finley, kindergarten (elementary level), son of Keri Dishman; Aubrey Hellebuyck, eighth grade (junior high level), daughter of Anthony and Ashely Hellebuyck; Karsyn Gruehn, tenth grade (high school level), daughter of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn; and Haden Gruehn, twelfth grade (senior student), son of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn.
EDUCATION
Oakdale, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte, NE
Nebraska Education
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Community College to offer resume building workshop

North Platte Community College’s Career Services department will provide free resume assistance to its students and members of the public later this month. A resume building workshop is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 31. The workshop will be in the Learning Commons area of the McDonald-Belton Building on NPCC’s south campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
YourErie

Nursing scholarships awarded to UPMC students

The next generation of nurses has received financial help to make their health care goals come true. More than $185,000 in scholarships was awarded Monday by the Hamot Health Foundation. The money is going to current students at the Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot. The school opened in August 2021 and expects to […]
ERIE, PA
Ann Marie
Jeff Baker
NebraskaTV

$325 million beef plant coming to North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The City of North Platte approved a redevelopment contract with Sustainable Beef LLC to build a $325 million beef plant. This project could benefit cattle ranchers, the North Platte community and the entire region. The facility is going to be built on the east side...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Students restoring Vietnam-era chopper for memorial in Papillion

Iowa Western Community College students are restoring a Vietnam-era helicopter that will serve as a key piece of a new memorial in Papillion. The UH-1 Huey, owned by the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation, will be placed on permanent display at the planned Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park. The park is just south of SumTur Amphitheater and about 3 miles from Omaha National Cemetery.
MILITARY
North Platte Post

Marilyn J. Reitz (1930-2022)

Marilyn J. Reitz, 91, of North Platte, passed away March 24, 2022 at Great Plains Health. She was born March 31, 1930 to Harold and Blanche Yvonne (Reason) Hanneman in Beatrice. Marilyn and her family lived in Lincoln and she graduated from Lincoln High School. She then attended University of...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
#Nursing Student#Nursing Care#Nursing School#Swimming#Npcc#Mpcc
North Platte Post

Ronda Sue Weber (1957-2022)

Ronda S. Weber of Cozad, Nebraska passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the age of 64. Ronda was born May 27, 1957 in Omaha, Nebraska to Charles and Lavern (Wiggins) Hoselton. She graduated from Cozad High School where she met her husband, Carroll Weber. They went on to have two children, James and Heidi, and became surrogate parents to many others. Ronda was a hard worker, loved to sing, quilt, and brought sunshine to all the lives she touched. She was slow to anger, fast to forgive and faster to love. Her smile could light up a room and her laughter was contagious. Ronda is survived by her husband Carroll, her children, James and his wife Elisabeth, Heidi and her partner Brad, and her surrogate children and grandchildren, Chris and Rachel Roush, and their two children Caitlin and Cammille, and Edwin and Tina Rodriguez and their children, James, Johnna, Belinda, Michael, Evelyn, Adalia, Casca.
COZAD, NE
North Platte Post

Karon Pankonin (1944-2022)

KARON PANKONIN, 77, of Grant, went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2022. Karon was born December 11, 1944, in Sutherland, Nebraska, as the first of four children born to Leonard and Mae Rowan of Wallace. Karon attended Wallace Public School and graduated in 1963. Karon went on to get her LPN Nursing License from St. Mary's Nursing College in Omaha in May of 1965.
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Post

SKD members collect 275 books for Linden Court in North Platte

Members of the Rho Zeta chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta gather books on the North Platte Community College South Campus before delivering them to their destination Friday. SKD is the national English honor society for two-year colleges, and promoting literacy is one of its goals. In honor of that, Rho Zeta members conducted a book drive throughout the month of March for Linden Court residents. Their efforts yielded 275 books.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Germany
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

