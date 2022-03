Exclusive – Bow Wow was just 13 years old when Jermaine Dupri released his debut album Beware of the Dog through his So So Def imprint. Snoop Dogg, who discovered the burgeoning young talent at a show in Los Angeles, was instrumental in getting Bow Wow in a position where his career could really take off. Over 20 years later, as Bow Wow puts the finishing touches on his final album, he and the new Death Row Records owner are still close. Their friendship and collaborative relationship has continued to flourish. In fact, Snoop Dogg just wished Bow Wow a happy birthday on March 9 as he turned 35.

