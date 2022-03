While all COVID-19 metrics are trending in the right direction, attention is starting to turn to the omicron subvariant known as BA.2, or “stealth omicron.”. Stealth omicron is a cousin variant of the omicron variant that just ravaged Pennsylvania over the winter, and it’s on its way to being the next dominant strain in the region. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the stealth omicron variant is currently accounting for 20% of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania’s region, which also includes Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C. The other 80% are cases of the omicron variant.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO