Lake County, IN

Intersection Conflict Warning Systems to be Installed at Intersections in Lake and Porter Counties

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Department of Transportation says two Intersection Conflict Warning Systems (ICWS) are being installed in the Region beginning on or after Monday, April 4 through mid-May. An ICWS will be installed at the intersection of U.S. 231 and County Line Road in Lake County and another at State Road...

