Volta a Catalunya winner Sergio Higuita aside, you would arguably be hard pushed to find a more contented member of the Bora-Hansgrohe team after the race than Jai Hindley. This time last March, the 2020 Giro d’Italia runner-up was facing his first of two DNFs in a mountainous stage race, quitting the Volta a Catalunya on stage four and then abandoning the Tour of the Alps a few weeks later. As for the Giro, where he had to quit on the day of the Zoncolan with a saddle sore, it’s probably just best quietly forgotten.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO