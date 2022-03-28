ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa woman arrested, stolen gun recovered

By Erica Miller
 1 day ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say they found her with a stolen gun. Kayla Haynes has been charged with one count of firearm theft.

According to an affidavit, on March 25, the car Haynes was driving was pulled over for speeding near E University Boulevard and Roger Avenue. The officer who pulled Haynes over said she was “very nervous” during the traffic stop.

Officers said during their interaction with Haynes, they found that she was suspected of distributing drugs. That finding prompted officers to ask if they could search the vehicle. Haynes gave her permission to search and told officers there was a gun in the trunk of her car.

Haynes told police the gun belonged to her boyfriend; however, after investigators looked up the gun’s serial number, they found that the gun had previously been reported stolen out of Odessa.

Haynes was taken into custody and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she is being held on a $3,000 bond. According to jail records, Haynes has been arrested multiple times since 2017 for charges such as evading arrest, possession, and parole violation.

