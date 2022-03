Most of the sprinters at the the Volta a Catalunya were languishing at the back of field on the fast starting, climb strewn stage 6 but Kaden Groves was one that managed to maintain a place in the 40-strong chase group behind Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe). In the end there was no catching the pair but having a fast finisher still in the bunch meant BikeExchange-Jayco was rewarded for its persistence with a podium place and high hopes for the season ahead.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO