Live At 9: A Film Buff’s Journey Through the South on the Big Screen

By Jenna Jordan
WREG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor and movie reviewer Ben Beard’s latest work will appeal to...

wreg.com

WREG

Live At 9: Author Shares Untold Story of “The Man Who Invented Motion Pictures”

Hollywood honors the best of the best when it hands out the Academy Awards this weekend. But you probably won’t hear about one star in cinematic history on Sunday. The story of who invented moving pictures takes center stage in film producer and author Paul Fischer’s latest book. There is, of course, a plot twist. It is the movies, after all. To discuss “The Man Who Invented Motion Pictures,” Live at 9 interviewed Paul Fischer.
MOVIES
DIY Photography

This fascinating documentary takes you on a journey through the Kodak factory to see how film is made

Film’s popularity has been on the rise for a few years now, gaining more and more ground each day. And as Destin Sandlin at Smarter Every Day points out at the beginning of this video, it’s not just us photo geeks that are getting back into it, either. I wouldn’t say it’s becoming “mainstream” again, but it’s regular normal everyday people who are experimenting with film again now.
MOVIES
#Buffs#Hollywood
The Guardian

Turning Red review – Pixar’s fizzing journey through female adolescence

Thirteen-year-old Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) is just like any other high-achieving dork from a loving, slightly smothering Chinese-Canadian family. Then her hormones kick in. Like many kids at this pivotal moment, her emotions take on a life of their own. What sets Mei Lee apart is the fact that her emotions also take on a form of their own: at moments of extreme excitement (and since Mei Lee is 13, extreme excitement is the default setting), she turns into a large red panda.
MOVIES
PC Gamer

This Wordle game for movie buffs challenges you to spot the film

Wordle didn't just give millions of puzzle fans something to do every morning, it also gave hundreds of game makers something cool to imitate. There's lots of great games like Wordle you can play, such as Wordle for music lovers, Wordle for dungeon crawlers, even Wordle for battle royale and CS:GO fans.
VIDEO GAMES

