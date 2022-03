Former Syracuse athlete Tajon Buchanan scored a critical goal for the Canadian men’s soccer team, which clinched its first spot in the World Cup in 36 years on Sunday. Buchanan scored the second goal for Canada in 4-0 win over Jamaica that ensured the Canadians can finish no worse than a tie for first place in the CONCACAF region. The top three teams from the region advance to the World Cup in Qatar, which begins in November. The fourth-place team advances to a one-game playoff.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO