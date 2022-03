I know this might be a controversial stance, but spring in Upstate New York isn't all it's cracked up to be. I mean, yes, we understand what spring is SUPPOSED to be like. We've seen the picture books. We've heard the songs, the rhymes, the cutesy sayings. But when you really sit there and consider what spring is ACTUALLY like in Upstate New York, you can't really come up with a whole lot of reasons why it's all that great.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO