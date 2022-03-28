Water main replacement project on Massachusetts Avenue in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Construction begins Monday in Springfield for a water main replacement project along Massachusetts Avenue.
Massachusetts Avenue will be closed to traffic and street parking between Wilbraham Road and King Street Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Construction is expected to last until this September.
The project will replace water mains dating back to 1902. It was originally expected to begin last year but was delayed due to a material shortage.
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission regularly assesses the city's infrastructure which includes miles of pipes that have been in service for more than 100 years.
