It was an important day for women at the Las Cruces City Council meeting on March 7. First of all, Dorris Hamilton, former member of AAUW (American Association of University Women), was honored with a Proclamation of Dorris Hamilton Day and a key to the city. Dorris was the first Black woman to serve as principal in the Las Cruces school district. She has spent most of her life in our city promoting excellence in education, championing social justice and serving others. We were honored to be there for her.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO